Spectacles des Ateliers de la Porte Bleue Tarbes Tarbes
Le Théâtre de La Porte Bleue présente :
– LE PETIT PRINCE : Mardi 14 et mercredi 15 juin à 20h – Petit Théâtre Maurice Sarrazin MDA Adour
– LES MINUSCULES : Mardi 21 et mercredi 22 juin à 20h – Petit Théâtre Maurice Sarrazin MDA Adour
– LOUISE, LES OURS : Mardi 21 juin à 20h30 et jeudi 23 juin à 20h – Petit Théâtre Maurice Sarrazin MDA Adour
– LES COLOMBES DU ROI SOLEIL : Mercredi 22 juin à 20h et jeudi 23 juin à 21h – Petit Théâtre Maurice Sarrazin MDA Adour
– J’HABITE ICI : Mercredi 22 et jeudi 23 juin à 21h – Carmel
– LA DAME DE CHEZ MAXIM : Vendredi 1er, samedi 2 et dimanche 3 juillet à 21h – Carmel
