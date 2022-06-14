Spectacles des Ateliers de la Porte Bleue Tarbes, 14 juin 2022, Tarbes.

Spectacles des Ateliers de la Porte Bleue

2022-06-14 – 2022-07-03 au Petit Théâtre Maurice Sarrazin + au Carmel TARBES

Tarbes 65000

Le Théâtre de La Porte Bleue présente :

– LE PETIT PRINCE : Mardi 14 et mercredi 15 juin à 20h – Petit Théâtre Maurice Sarrazin MDA Adour

– LES MINUSCULES : Mardi 21 et mercredi 22 juin à 20h – Petit Théâtre Maurice Sarrazin MDA Adour

– LOUISE, LES OURS : Mardi 21 juin à 20h30 et jeudi 23 juin à 20h – Petit Théâtre Maurice Sarrazin MDA Adour

– LES COLOMBES DU ROI SOLEIL : Mercredi 22 juin à 20h et jeudi 23 juin à 21h – Petit Théâtre Maurice Sarrazin MDA Adour

– J’HABITE ICI : Mercredi 22 et jeudi 23 juin à 21h – Carmel

– LA DAME DE CHEZ MAXIM : Vendredi 1er, samedi 2 et dimanche 3 juillet à 21h – Carmel

ortbleu.theatre@gmail.com

