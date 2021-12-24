Saint-Astier Saint-Astier Dordogne, Saint-Astier Spectacle « Sylvestre » Saint-Astier Saint-Astier Catégories d’évènement: Dordogne

Saint-Astier Dordogne RDV à 18h au centre culturel :

« Sylvestre » : spectacle jeune public 3/10 ans.

Durée 40 mn.

Sur inscription. Gratuit

