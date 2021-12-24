Spectacle « Sylvestre » Saint-Astier Saint-Astier
Spectacle « Sylvestre » Saint-Astier, 24 décembre 2021, Saint-Astier.
Spectacle « Sylvestre » rue Amiral Courbet Centre culturel La Fabrique Saint-Astier
2021-12-24 18:00:00 – 2021-12-24 rue Amiral Courbet Centre culturel La Fabrique
Saint-Astier Dordogne
RDV à 18h au centre culturel :
« Sylvestre » : spectacle jeune public 3/10 ans.
Durée 40 mn.
Sur inscription. Gratuit
Médiathèque 05 53 02 42 94
+33 5 53 02 42 94
médiathèque St Astier
rue Amiral Courbet Centre culturel La Fabrique Saint-Astier
