Par la Compagnie Corinthe.
Venez (re)découvrir la nouvelle version de Mayflower, le dimanche 24 octobre à 16h. Un weekend, au Petit Théâtre au Havre, organisé par le Rotary Club au profit de l’association Norm Handi Mer.
+33 2 35 42 52 18 https://compagnie-corinthe.com/
