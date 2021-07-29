Paris Place Sainte-Marthe Paris SPECTACLE LE BAOBAB « EN CHANTE » Place Sainte-Marthe Paris Catégorie d’évènement: Paris

SPECTACLE LE BAOBAB « EN CHANTE » Place Sainte-Marthe, 29 juillet 2021-29 juillet 2021, Paris. Date et horaire exacts : Le jeudi 29 juillet 2021

de 15h30 à 17h30

Le samedi 14 août 2021

de 15h30 à 17h30

gratuit

Spectacle de Conte, musique et danse africaine. Création pour trois artistes : 1 Conteur et 2 musiciens Spectacles -> Jeune public Place Sainte-Marthe 32, rue Sainte-Marthe Paris 75010

2, 11 : Belleville (376m) 2 : Colonel Fabien (471m) Bus Sambre Et Meuse 5 min de marche Bus – 46 Chateau De Vincennes – Gare De L’est Bus – 75 Porte De Pantin – Pantheon

Contact :ASSOCIATION NGAMB ART +33650734353 ngamb-art@orange.fr https://fr-fr.facebook.com/ngambart 0650734353 ngamb-art@orange.fr Spectacles -> Jeune public

Kévin KIMBENGUI

