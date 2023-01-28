SPECTACLE JEUNE PUBLIC Villeneuve-sur-Lot Villeneuve-sur-Lot Catégories d’Évènement: Lot-et-Garonne

Villeneuve-sur-Lot

SPECTACLE JEUNE PUBLIC Villeneuve-sur-Lot, 28 janvier 2023, Villeneuve-sur-Lot . SPECTACLE JEUNE PUBLIC CAFE ART EST PUBLIC HARAS DE VILLENEUVE Villeneuve-sur-Lot Lot-et-Garonne HARAS DE VILLENEUVE CAFE ART EST PUBLIC

2023-01-28 15:00:00 – 2023-01-28 16:00:00

HARAS DE VILLENEUVE CAFE ART EST PUBLIC

Villeneuve-sur-Lot

Lot-et-Garonne La compagnie La Bonhommerie vous invite à son spectacle jeune public. Chansons chantées et signées.

Spectacle au profit de l’association Lola & cie. La compagnie La Bonhommerie vous invite à son spectacle jeune public. Chansons chantées et signées.

Spectacle au profit de l’association Lola & cie. +33 6 63 58 56 92 LOLA & CIE Lola & Cie

HARAS DE VILLENEUVE CAFE ART EST PUBLIC Villeneuve-sur-Lot

dernière mise à jour : 2023-01-12 par

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Lot-et-Garonne, Villeneuve-sur-Lot Autres Lieu Villeneuve-sur-Lot Adresse Villeneuve-sur-Lot Lot-et-Garonne HARAS DE VILLENEUVE CAFE ART EST PUBLIC Ville Villeneuve-sur-Lot lieuville HARAS DE VILLENEUVE CAFE ART EST PUBLIC Villeneuve-sur-Lot Departement Lot-et-Garonne

SPECTACLE JEUNE PUBLIC Villeneuve-sur-Lot 2023-01-28 was last modified: by SPECTACLE JEUNE PUBLIC Villeneuve-sur-Lot Villeneuve-sur-Lot 28 janvier 2023 CAFE ART EST PUBLIC HARAS DE VILLENEUVE Villeneuve-sur-Lot Lot-et-Garonne Lot-et-Garonne Villeneuve-sur-Lot

Villeneuve-sur-Lot Lot-et-Garonne