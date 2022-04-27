Spectacle jeune public « Lévitation » Portes-lès-Valence Portes-lès-Valence
Spectacle jeune public « Lévitation » Portes-lès-Valence, 27 avril 2022, Portes-lès-Valence.
Spectacle jeune public « Lévitation » Train théâtre 1 rue Aragon Portes-lès-Valence
2022-04-27 – 2022-04-27 Train théâtre 1 rue Aragon
Portes-lès-Valence Drôme Portes-lès-Valence
EUR
Danse et wingsuit création 2021.
Chorégraphie corporelle et visuelle sur fond de projections vidéo et de photos d’hommes en combinaison ailée… spectacle poétique, aérien, en mouvement, inspiré de ces incroyables fous volants, hommes chauve-souris.
+33 4 75 57 14 55 http://www.train-theatre.fr/
Train théâtre 1 rue Aragon Portes-lès-Valence
dernière mise à jour : 2021-09-15 par Valence Romans Tourisme