Spectacle “Hop ! – Raphaëlle Delaunay et Jacques Gamblin” Théâtre municipal, 31 mars 2023, Coutances . Spectacle “Hop ! – Raphaëlle Delaunay et Jacques Gamblin” 2 Rue Milon Théâtre municipal Coutances Manche Théâtre municipal 2 Rue Milon

2023-03-31 – 2023-03-31

Manche Spectacle “Hop ! – Raphaëlle Delaunay et Jacques Gamblin” au théâtre de Coutances à 20h30.

A partir de 15 ans. +33 2 33 76 78 68 https://theatre-coutances.com/programme/ Théâtre municipal 2 Rue Milon Coutances

