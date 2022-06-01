Spectacle familiale – Le grand méchant Renard Villers-Cotterêts Villers-Cotterêts Catégories d’évènement: Aisne

Villers-Cotterêts Aisne Villers-Cotterêts L’histoire d’un renard ni grand, ni méchant mais qui voudrait pourtant l’être.

Profitez de votre après-midi en famille afin de venir découvrir le spectacle familiale le grand méchant renard par la compagnie Jeux de Vilains.

