Spectacle familiale – Le grand méchant Renard Villers-Cotterêts
2022-06-01 16:00:00 – 2022-06-01
Villers-Cotterêts Aisne Villers-Cotterêts
L’histoire d’un renard ni grand, ni méchant mais qui voudrait pourtant l’être.
Profitez de votre après-midi en famille afin de venir découvrir le spectacle familiale le grand méchant renard par la compagnie Jeux de Vilains.
Sur réservation: 03 23 76 48 20 – Gratuit
mediatheque@mairie-villerscotterets.fr +33 3 23 76 48 20 https://villers-cotterets-3.c3rb.org/
