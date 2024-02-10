Spectacle de magie Lieu-dit Croas an ter Clohars-Carnoët
Catégories d’Évènement:
Spectacle de magie Lieu-dit Croas an ter Clohars-Carnoët, samedi 10 février 2024.
Spectacle de magie Lieu-dit Croas an ter Clohars-Carnoët Finistère
Avec Patrick de Magicsshow. Spectacle d’environ 45 minutes. Rémunération au chapeau. .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-02-10 18:30:00
fin : 2024-02-10
Lieu-dit Croas an ter La Guinguette de Croas An Ter
Clohars-Carnoët 29360 Finistère Bretagne
L’événement Spectacle de magie Clohars-Carnoët a été mis à jour le 2024-01-31 par OT QUIMPERLE LES RIAS