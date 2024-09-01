SPECTACLE ‘AVENTURE’ – SPECTACLE SEUL ‘AVENTURE’ CABARET LA BELLE ENTREE St Andre Goule D Oie
Catégorie d’Évènement:
SPECTACLE ‘AVENTURE’ – SPECTACLE SEUL ‘AVENTURE’ CABARET LA BELLE ENTREE St Andre Goule D Oie, samedi 31 août 2024.
CABARET LA BELLE ENTREE -Formule Spectacle Seul :Billet non daté valable du 1er septembre 2024 au 30 juin 2025, selon calendrier d’ouverture du Cabaret.Représentation de 14h00 ou 21h30, à préciser à la réservation. Réservation obligatoire sur le numéro indiqué sur le billet.
Tarif : 53.00 – 65.00 euros.
Début : 2024-09-01 à 00:00
CABARET LA BELLE ENTREE RUE DE LA PAIX 85250 St Andre Goule D Oie 85