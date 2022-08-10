Spectacle avec la Compagnie le Théâtro Coutances Coutances
2022-08-10 14:30:00 – 2022-08-10
Coutances 50200
La Compagnie le Théâtro interviendra à 14h30 au jardin des plantes pour un spectacle autour d’une charrette à bois !
Coutances
