SPECATCLE JEUNE PUBLIC – CIE LES OMBRES PORTÉES – NATCHAV
Esplanade Jack Ralite, rue de Parme Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle
2023-03-15 19:00:00 19:00:00 – 2023-03-15
12 EUR
Cie Les Ombres portées : “Natchav”
JEUNE PUBLIC DÈS 08 ANS / THÉÂTRE D’OBJETS / OMBRES / CARAVANE
Les ombres portées manipulent avec maestria le théâtre d’ombre. Natchav nous embarque dans une histoire de cirque vive, joyeuse et poignante.
+33 3 83 56 83 56 https://www.centremalraux.com/saison/natchav
