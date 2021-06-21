Soutenance d’HDR d’Eric Le Moal en VISIOCONFERENCE ISMO VISIOCONFERENCE, 21 juin 2021-21 juin 2021, Orsay.

Soutenance d’Habilitation à Diriger des Recherches d’Eric Le Moal —————————————————————– ISMO —- ### Nano-Optics in a Scanning Tunneling Microscope : Applications to Plasmonics and Excitonics The scanning tunneling microscope (STM) is not only a surface science tool capable of producing atomically resolved images of crystal surfaces ; it is also an extraordinary tool for nano-optics. Indeed, the inelastic tunneling current between the STM tip and the sample surface leads to an extremely local excitation of the existing optical modes. Thus, the tip-sample junction may behave as a nanosource of photons, surface plasmon polaritons, or excitons, depending on the nature of the sample. In this dissertation, I introduce some of the unique studies, in particular in plasmonics and excitonics, that this tool may be applied to when STM and optical microscopy are combined in the same instrument. Examples from my research involve the investigation of the eigenmodes of individual plasmonic nanoparticles, the response of plasmonic micro-optical components, the energy-momentum dispersion of polaritons in metasurfaces, and the excitonic properties of two-dimensional semiconductors. Future research directions include a recent collaborative work on single-molecule luminescence spectroscopy in a low-temperature STM under ultrahigh vacuum. Pour demander le lien : [http://www.ismo.universite-paris-saclay.fr/spip.php?article2511](http://www.ismo.universite-paris-saclay.fr/spip.php?article2511)

