Portes ouvertes au Club de Voile Soustons Marensin Club de Voile Soustons Marensin, 4 juin 2023, Soustons.

Venez profiter des portes ouvertes au Club de Voile de Soustons Marensin !

Le club vous propose durant cette journée : une promenade nautique sur le lac en catamaran ou habitable, des parcours et ateliers matelotage (nœuds marins), du Stand Up Paddle, du canoë et une démonstration de Wing Foil..

2023-06-04 à ; fin : 2023-06-04 18:30:00. EUR.

Club de Voile Soustons Marensin Route d’Azur – Base de Laurens

Soustons 40140 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Come to benefit from the open doors to the Club of Sailing of Soustons Marensin!

The club proposes to you during this day: a nautical walk on the lake in catamaran or habitable, courses and workshops matelotage (marine knots), Stand Up Paddle, canoe and a demonstration of Wing Foil.

¡Ven a disfrutar de las puertas abiertas del Club Náutico Soustons Marensin!

El club propone durante este día: un paseo náutico por el lago en catamarán o habitable, cursos y talleres matelotage (nudos marinos), Stand Up Paddle, canoa y una demostración de Wing Foil.

Genießen Sie den Tag der offenen Tür im Segelclub von Soustons Marensin!

Der Club bietet Ihnen an diesem Tag: eine Wasserfahrt auf dem See im Katamaran oder im Ruderboot, Parcours und Workshops zur Seemannschaft (Seemannsknoten), Stand Up Paddle, Kanu fahren und eine Wing Foil-Vorführung.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-24 par OTI LAS