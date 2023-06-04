lun 24 avril 2023
Venez profiter des portes ouvertes au Club de Voile de Soustons Marensin !

Le club vous propose durant cette journée : une promenade nautique sur le lac en catamaran ou habitable, des parcours et ateliers matelotage (nœuds marins), du Stand Up Paddle, du canoë et une démonstration de Wing Foil..
Come to benefit from the open doors to the Club of Sailing of Soustons Marensin!

The club proposes to you during this day: a nautical walk on the lake in catamaran or habitable, courses and workshops matelotage (marine knots), Stand Up Paddle, canoe and a demonstration of Wing Foil.

¡Ven a disfrutar de las puertas abiertas del Club Náutico Soustons Marensin!

El club propone durante este día: un paseo náutico por el lago en catamarán o habitable, cursos y talleres matelotage (nudos marinos), Stand Up Paddle, canoa y una demostración de Wing Foil.

Genießen Sie den Tag der offenen Tür im Segelclub von Soustons Marensin!

Der Club bietet Ihnen an diesem Tag: eine Wasserfahrt auf dem See im Katamaran oder im Ruderboot, Parcours und Workshops zur Seemannschaft (Seemannsknoten), Stand Up Paddle, Kanu fahren und eine Wing Foil-Vorführung.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-24 par OTI LAS

