Interlude musicale pour Noël sous la halle Lauzun, 16 décembre 2023, Lauzun.

Lauzun,Lot-et-Garonne

À l’approche des fêtes de fin d’année, venez nombreux assister à l’interlude musicale pour Noël organisé par l’association Harmonie. Les élèves de l’association vous ont concocté un petit concert pour vous mettre dans l’ambiance..

2023-12-16 fin : 2023-12-16 . EUR.

sous la halle

Lauzun 47410 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



With the festive season just around the corner, join us for the Christmas musical interlude organized by the Harmonie association. The association’s students have put together a little concert to get you in the mood.

Con las fiestas a la vuelta de la esquina, venid todos al interludio musical de Navidad organizado por la asociación Harmonie. Los alumnos de la asociación han preparado un pequeño concierto para animarte.

Da die Weihnachtszeit vor der Tür steht, sollten Sie sich die musikalische Einlage zu Weihnachten nicht entgehen lassen, die vom Verein Harmonie organisiert wird. Die Schüler des Vereins haben ein kleines Konzert für Sie zusammengestellt, um Sie in Stimmung zu bringen.

