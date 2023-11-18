Répare vélos Sous la halle Castelmoron-sur-Lot
Répare vélos Sous la halle Castelmoron-sur-Lot, 18 novembre 2023, Castelmoron-sur-Lot.
Castelmoron-sur-Lot,Lot-et-Garonne
Vous souhaitez apprendre à réparer votre vélo ? Cet atelier est fait pour vous ! L’association VéLot met à disposition son matériel et son savoir-faire technique.
Ouvert à tous !.
Sous la halle
Castelmoron-sur-Lot 47260 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Want to learn how to repair your bike? This workshop is for you! The VéLot association will be on hand with its equipment and technical know-how.
Open to all!
¿Quieres aprender a reparar tu bicicleta? Este taller es para ti La asociación VéLot aportará su material y sus conocimientos técnicos.
Abierto a todos
Möchten Sie lernen, wie Sie Ihr Fahrrad reparieren können? Dann ist dieser Workshop genau das Richtige für Sie! Der Verein VéLot stellt sein Material und sein technisches Know-how zur Verfügung.
Offen für alle!
