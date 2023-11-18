Répare vélos Sous la halle Castelmoron-sur-Lot, 18 novembre 2023, Castelmoron-sur-Lot.

Castelmoron-sur-Lot,Lot-et-Garonne

Vous souhaitez apprendre à réparer votre vélo ? Cet atelier est fait pour vous ! L’association VéLot met à disposition son matériel et son savoir-faire technique.

Ouvert à tous !.

2023-11-18 fin : 2023-11-18 17:00:00. EUR.

Sous la halle

Castelmoron-sur-Lot 47260 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Want to learn how to repair your bike? This workshop is for you! The VéLot association will be on hand with its equipment and technical know-how.

Open to all!

¿Quieres aprender a reparar tu bicicleta? Este taller es para ti La asociación VéLot aportará su material y sus conocimientos técnicos.

Abierto a todos

Möchten Sie lernen, wie Sie Ihr Fahrrad reparieren können? Dann ist dieser Workshop genau das Richtige für Sie! Der Verein VéLot stellt sein Material und sein technisches Know-how zur Verfügung.

Offen für alle!

Mise à jour le 2023-10-27 par OT Lot-et-Tolzac