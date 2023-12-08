Marché de Noël Sourdeval, 8 décembre 2023, Sourdeval.

Sourdeval,Manche

17h/22h : Marché de Noël dans les rues du centre-ville.

Buvette et restauration sur place. Visite du Père Noël. Animations enfants. Ouvert à tous. Emplacements gratuits..

Sourdeval 50150 Manche Normandie



5pm/22pm: Christmas market in the streets of the town center.

Refreshments and food on site. Visit from Santa Claus. Children’s entertainment. Open to all. Free pitches.

17.00/22.00 h: Mercado de Navidad en las calles del centro de la ciudad.

Refrescos y comida in situ. Visita de Papá Noel. Animación infantil. Abierto a todos. Plazas libres.

17h/22h: Weihnachtsmarkt in den Straßen des Stadtzentrums.

Getränke und Speisen vor Ort. Besuch des Weihnachtsmanns. Animationen für Kinder. Für alle geöffnet. Kostenlose Standplätze.

