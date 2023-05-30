Balade pédestre Mortainaise en soirée Place du champ de foire, 30 mai 2023, Sourdeval.

Organisée par l’association Mortain-Bocage Animations. 20h00 : randonnée pédestre à Sourdeval. RV sur la place du champ de foire. Gratuit. Contact : Roland VEILPEAU 02 33 59 28 66 OU 06 76 66 73 38.

2023-05-30 à 20:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-30 . .

Place du champ de foire

Sourdeval 50150 Manche Normandie



Organized by the association Mortain-Bocage Animations. 8:00 pm : walking tour in Sourdeval. RV on the square of the fairground. Free of charge. Contact : Roland VEILPEAU 02 33 59 28 66 OR 06 76 66 73 38

Organizado por la asociación Mortain-Bocage Animations. 20.00 h: recorrido a pie por Sourdeval. RV en la plaza del recinto ferial. Entrada gratuita. Contacto: Roland VEILPEAU 02 33 59 28 66 O 06 76 66 73 38

Organisiert von der Vereinigung Mortain-Bocage Animations. 20.00 Uhr: Wanderung nach Sourdeval. RV auf dem Platz des Messegeländes. Kostenlos. Kontakt: Roland VEILPEAU 02 33 59 28 66 ODER 06 76 66 73 38

Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche