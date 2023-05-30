mar 25 avril 2023
Balade pédestre Mortainaise en soirée Place du champ de foire Sourdeval

Balade pédestre Mortainaise en soirée Place du champ de foire, 30 mai 2023, Sourdeval.

Organisée par l’association Mortain-Bocage Animations. 20h00 : randonnée pédestre à Sourdeval. RV sur la place du champ de foire. Gratuit. Contact : Roland VEILPEAU 02 33 59 28 66 OU 06 76 66 73 38.
Place du champ de foire
Sourdeval 50150 Manche Normandie

Organized by the association Mortain-Bocage Animations. 8:00 pm : walking tour in Sourdeval. RV on the square of the fairground. Free of charge. Contact : Roland VEILPEAU 02 33 59 28 66 OR 06 76 66 73 38

Organizado por la asociación Mortain-Bocage Animations. 20.00 h: recorrido a pie por Sourdeval. RV en la plaza del recinto ferial. Entrada gratuita. Contacto: Roland VEILPEAU 02 33 59 28 66 O 06 76 66 73 38

Organisiert von der Vereinigung Mortain-Bocage Animations. 20.00 Uhr: Wanderung nach Sourdeval. RV auf dem Platz des Messegeländes. Kostenlos. Kontakt: Roland VEILPEAU 02 33 59 28 66 ODER 06 76 66 73 38

