JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DU PATRIMOINE – MANOIR DE SOURCHES Sourches Précigné, 16 septembre 2023, Précigné.

Précigné,Sarthe

Description du manoir (architecture et historique), puis visite commentée de la cuisine (aménagée 18éme siècle), puis visite commentée du jardin médiéval, promenade dans les autres jardins, enfin visite commentée de la chapelle. Durée moyenne de la visite 1h45.

2023-09-16 fin : 2023-09-17 18:30:00. EUR.

Sourches

Précigné 72300 Sarthe Pays de la Loire



Description of the manor house (architecture and history), followed by a guided tour of the kitchen (converted in the 18th century), then a guided tour of the medieval garden, a stroll through the other gardens, and finally a guided tour of the chapel. Average length of visit 1h45

Descripción de la casa solariega (arquitectura e historia), seguida de una visita guiada a la cocina (acondicionada en el siglo XVIII), luego una visita guiada al jardín medieval, un paseo por los demás jardines y, por último, una visita guiada a la capilla. Duración media de la visita 1h45

Beschreibung des Herrenhauses (Architektur und Geschichte), dann kommentierte Besichtigung der Küche (eingerichtet 18. Jh.), dann kommentierte Besichtigung des mittelalterlichen Gartens, Spaziergang durch die anderen Gärten, schließlich kommentierte Besichtigung der Kapelle. Durchschnittliche Dauer der Besichtigung 1 Std. 45 Min

