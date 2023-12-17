SOUND OF PARIS FESTIVAL // VOL. II La Marbrerie Montreuil, 17 décembre 2023, Montreuil.

Le dimanche 17 décembre 2023

de 19h00 à 01h00

.Tout public. payant Prévente : 15 EUR

Early bird : 12 EUR

Sur place : 15 EUR

Le Festival Sound of Paris revient à La Marbrerie le 17 Décembre 2023 !

(English bellow)

Créée par Dünyadan Sesler, la série d’événements “Sound of” est un festival mondial organisé avec l’aide des communautés musicales et artistiques locales dans chaque ville où il se déroule. En se concentrant sur la relation ville-artiste et les talents underground, il explore la musicalité caractéristique de chaque ville et propose une programmation unique et diversifiée à chaque édition.

Après les éditions d’Istanbul et de Londres, c’est au tour de plusieurs artistes français de monter sur scène à l’occasion de Sound of Paris qui se déroulera pour la 2e année en collaboration avec Groover Obsessions, Yotanka Records et La Marbrerie.

Avec Alba, Kyrill, Djakarta, Selman Faris, Kiara Jones, Eliyo & Netam, Birrd, Sound of Paris proposera une expérience inoubliable pour cette nouvelle édition à La Marbrerie le 17 Décembre !

Sound of Paris Festival is coming back to La Marbrerie on December 17, 2023 !

Lead by Dünyadan Sesler, “Sound of” series is a global festival organized with the help of local music and arts communities at each city it operates. Focusing on the city-artist relationship and underground talent, it investigates that characteristic musicality innate to each city and tries to curate a unique and diverse line-up at every edition.

Following the Istanbul and London editions, there will be several artists rising from France at Sound of Paris which will be happening in collaboration with Groover Obsession, Yotanka Records and La Marbrerie.

With Alba, Kyrill, Djakarta, Selman Faris, Kiara Jones, Eliyo & Netam, Birrd, Sound of Paris will be at La Marbrerie on December 17 one more time for an unforgettable experience!

TARIFS

Early birds : 12€

Pré-vente : 15€

La Marbrerie 21 Rue Alexis Lepere 93100 Montreuil

Contact : https://lamarbrerie.fr/sound-of-paris-festival-vol-ii/ https://www.facebook.com/events/196624606749636 https://www.facebook.com/events/196624606749636 https://billetterie.lamarbrerie.fr/evenement/17-12-2023-19-00-sound-of-paris-festival

