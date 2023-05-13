Pierres en Lumières au château de Saint-Denis-Maisoncelles Parc du Château, 13 mai 2023, Souleuvre en Bocage.

Concert dans le parc du château qui sera éclairé pour accueillir les visiteurs avec un concert au profit de la restauration de l’église.

Lily Smith Cantatrice Soprano accompagnée au piano par l’Ukrainienne Ira Bilik Down and trees avec Aurore et Maxence.

Restauration/Buvette au profit de la restauration de l’église. Réservation possible au 06 78 03 20 36.

2023-05-13 à 18:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-13 23:00:00. .

Parc du Château Saint-Denis-Maisoncelles

Souleuvre en Bocage 14350 Calvados Normandie



Concert in the park of the castle which will be illuminated to welcome the visitors with a concert for the benefit of the restoration of the church.

Lily Smith Soprano singer accompanied on the piano by the Ukrainian Ira Bilik Down and trees with Aurore and Maxence.

Catering/Beverage for the benefit of the restoration of the church. Reservation possible at 06 78 03 20 36

Concierto en el parque del castillo que se iluminará para recibir a los visitantes con un concierto a beneficio de la restauración de la iglesia.

Lily Smith Soprano cantante acompañada al piano por el ucraniano Ira Bilik Abajo y árboles con Aurore y Maxence.

Catering y refrescos en beneficio de la restauración de la iglesia. Reserva posible en 06 78 03 20 36

Konzert im Schlosspark, der beleuchtet wird, um die Besucher mit einem Konzert zugunsten der Restaurierung der Kirche zu empfangen.

Lily Smith Sopransängerin, begleitet am Klavier von der Ukrainerin Ira Bilik Down and trees mit Aurore und Maxence.

Restauration/Buvette zugunsten der Restaurierung der Kirche. Reservierung möglich unter 06 78 03 20 36

Mise à jour le 2023-04-09 par Conseil Départemental