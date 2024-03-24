Le trail des Galopins Soulac-sur-Mer, 24 mars 2024 07:00, Soulac-sur-Mer.

Soulac-sur-Mer,Gironde

Vous l’attendiez, le revoilà !!!

Le Trail des Galopins revient le dimanche 24 Mars 2024 !

La Team Galopins Soulacais vous propose des parcours tout en nature de :

– 8 km

– 17 km

– 30 km nouveauté !

– marche de 8 km

Le bitume est réduit au strict minimum possible. Vous découvrirez de magnifiques parcours sur sentiers forestiers, sur la plage, dans un cadre naturel vraiment privilégié.

Les chemins boisés et nombreux singles joueront un maximum avec le léger dénivelé que la bordure du littoral nous offre.

Les inscriptions se feront uniquement par Internet (pas d’inscription papier, ni sur place).

Pour vous inscrire, c’est par ici : https://www.protiming.fr/Runnings/detail/7131.

You’ve been waiting for it, here it is again!!!

The Trail des Galopins is back on Sunday, March 24, 2024!

Team Galopins Soulacais will be offering a range of nature trails of :

– 8 km

– 17 km

– 30 km new !

– 8 km walk

Asphalt is kept to an absolute minimum. You’ll discover magnificent routes on forest paths, on the beach, in a truly privileged natural setting.

The wooded paths and numerous singles will make the most of the slight gradient offered by the coastline.

Registration will be by Internet only (no paper registration, nor on-site).

To register, click here: https://www.protiming.fr/Runnings/detail/7131

Lo estabas esperando, ¡aquí está de nuevo!

El Trail des Galopins vuelve el domingo 24 de marzo de 2024

El Team Galopins Soulacais le propondrá una serie de recorridos naturales de :

– 8 km

– 17 km

– 30 km ¡nuevo!

– 8 km a pie

El asfalto se reduce al mínimo. Descubrirá magníficos recorridos por pistas forestales, a pie de playa, en un entorno natural verdaderamente privilegiado.

Los senderos arbolados y los numerosos singles aprovecharán al máximo la ligera pendiente que ofrece el litoral.

Sólo es posible inscribirse en línea (no se admiten inscripciones en papel ni in situ).

Para inscribirse, haga clic aquí: https://www.protiming.fr/Runnings/detail/7131

Sie haben ihn erwartet, hier ist er wieder!!!

Der Trail des Galopins kehrt am Sonntag, den 24. März 2024 zurück!

Das Team Galopins Soulacais bietet Ihnen Strecken in der Natur von :

– 8 km

– 17 km

– 30 km Neuheit!

– 8 km lange Wanderung

Der Asphalt wird auf das absolut mögliche Minimum reduziert. Sie werden wunderschöne Strecken auf Waldwegen, am Strand und in einer wirklich privilegierten natürlichen Umgebung entdecken.

Die bewaldeten Wege und zahlreichen Singles werden maximal mit dem leichten Höhenunterschied spielen, den die Küstenlinie uns bietet.

Die Anmeldung erfolgt ausschließlich über das Internet (keine Anmeldung auf Papier oder vor Ort).

Um sich anzumelden, geht es hier lang: https://www.protiming.fr/Runnings/detail/7131

