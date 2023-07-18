Emilie Calmé et Laurent Maur- Souillac en Jazz Grottes de Lacave, 18 juillet 2023, Souillac.

Emilie Calmé est entrée au Conservatoire de Bordeaux pour étudier la flûte classique et suivre des études de musicologie à l’Université. En 2009, elle étudie le bansuri avec un maître absolu le célèbre flûtiste indien Hariprasaad Chaurasia à Bombay et s’installe pour un temps en Asie avec l’harmoniciste Laurent Maur où ils remportent le Premier Prix Jazz au Taiwan Harmonica Festival. En 2019, elle enregistre « Flûte poésie » avec le pianiste Alain Jean-Marie.

Laurent Maur (Harmonica chromatique) est né à Paris en 1970, il commence son apprentissage musical à l’âge de 18 ans au sein de différentes formations de blues et de rock. A 24 ans, il change son orientation en découvrant le jazz, et suit un cursus jazz au C.I.M à Paris en 1994. Avec les encouragements de Toots Thielemans, il décide de réaliser l’album, «Mano a Mano» en s’entourant du trio de Francis Lockwood en décembre 2001.

Dans la foulée il remporte le concours international d’harmonica de Trossingen (Allemagne). Il participe à la BO du film «Django» et enregistre « La dernière danse », en quartet avec le pianiste Mario Canonge.

Émilie et Laurent forment depuis leur long séjour conjoint en Asie un duo étonnant faisant dialoguer harmonica et flûte, un alliage sonore des plus rares. Fantaisie improbable pour flûtes et harmonicas leur dernier projet sorti en 2022 est un approfondissement de leurs échanges. Il a fait l’unanimité dans la presse. Leur deux voix s’associent dans un dialogue fusionnel où chaque instrument est un soutien total à l’autre (rôle soliste ou rythmique) tout en gardant chacun leur singularité..

2023-07-18 à 20:30:00 ; fin : 2023-07-18 . EUR.

Grottes de Lacave

Souillac 46200 Lot Occitanie



Emilie Calmé entered the Bordeaux Conservatory to study classical flute and musicology at the University. In 2009, she studied bansuri with an absolute master, the famous Indian flutist Hariprasaad Chaurasia in Bombay and moved to Asia for a while with the harmonica player Laurent Maur where they won the First Jazz Prize at the Taiwan Harmonica Festival. In 2019, she records « Flûte poésie » with pianist Alain Jean-Marie.

Laurent Maur (Chromatic Harmonica) was born in Paris in 1970. He began his musical apprenticeship at the age of 18 in various blues and rock bands. At the age of 24, he changes his orientation by discovering jazz, and follows a jazz course at the C.I.M in Paris in 1994. With the encouragement of Toots Thielemans, he decided to produce the album, « Mano a Mano » with the Francis Lockwood trio in December 2001.

In the wake of this, he won the international harmonica competition in Trossingen (Germany). He participated in the soundtrack of the film « Django » and recorded « La dernière danse », in a quartet with the pianist Mario Canonge.

Émilie and Laurent form since their long joint stay in Asia an astonishing duet making dialogue between harmonica and flute, a rare sound alloy. Their latest project, Fantaisie improbable pour flûtes et harmonicas, released in 2022, is a deepening of their exchanges. It was unanimously acclaimed by the press. Their two voices join in a fusional dialogue where each instrument is a total support to the other (soloist or rhythmic role) while keeping each one their singularity.

Emilie Calmé ingresó en el Conservatorio de Burdeos para estudiar flauta clásica y musicología en la Universidad. En 2009, estudió bansuri con un maestro absoluto, el famoso flautista indio Hariprasaad Chaurasia, en Bombay, y se trasladó a Asia durante un tiempo con el armonicista Laurent Maur, donde ganaron el Primer Premio de Jazz en el Festival de Armónica de Taiwán. En 2019, graba « Flûte poésie » con el pianista Alain Jean-Marie.

Laurent Maur (armónica cromática) nació en París en 1970. Comenzó su aprendizaje musical a los 18 años en varias bandas de blues y rock. A los 24 años, cambió de orientación al descubrir el jazz, y siguió un curso de jazz en el C.I.M de París en 1994. Animado por Toots Thielemans, decidió producir el álbum « Mano a Mano » con el trío Francis Lockwood en diciembre de 2001.

Después ganó el concurso internacional de armónica de Trossingen (Alemania). Participó en la banda sonora de la película « Django » y grabó « La dernière danse », en cuarteto con el pianista Mario Canonge.

Émilie y Laurent tocan juntos desde su larga estancia en Asia, formando un sorprendente dúo que aúna armónica y flauta, una rara combinación de sonidos. Su último proyecto, Fantaisie improbable pour flûtes et harmonicas, publicado en 2022, es una profundización de sus intercambios. Fue aclamado unánimemente por la prensa. Sus dos voces se unen en un diálogo fusional en el que cada instrumento es un apoyo total para el otro (papel solista o rítmico), manteniendo al mismo tiempo su propia singularidad.

Emilie Calmé studierte am Konservatorium von Bordeaux klassische Flöte und an der Universität Musikwissenschaft. 2009 studierte sie Bansuri bei einem absoluten Meister, dem berühmten indischen Flötisten Hariprasaad Chaurasia in Mumbai, und zog mit dem Mundharmonikaspieler Laurent Maur für eine Weile nach Asien, wo sie beim Taiwan Harmonica Festival den ersten Jazzpreis gewannen. 2019 nimmt sie mit dem Pianisten Alain Jean-Marie « Flûte poésie » auf.

Laurent Maur (Chromatische Harmonika) wurde 1970 in Paris geboren und begann seine musikalische Ausbildung im Alter von 18 Jahren in verschiedenen Blues- und Rockformationen. Mit 24 Jahren entdeckte er den Jazz für sich und absolvierte 1994 ein Jazz-Studium am C.I.M. in Paris. Mit der Ermutigung von Toots Thielemans entschied er sich, das Album « Mano a Mano » mit dem Trio von Francis Lockwood im Dezember 2001 zu produzieren.

Im Anschluss daran gewann er den internationalen Mundharmonika-Wettbewerb in Trossingen (Deutschland). Er beteiligte sich am Soundtrack des Films « Django » und nahm « La dernière danse » im Quartett mit dem Pianisten Mario Canonge auf.

Émilie und Laurent bilden seit ihrem langen gemeinsamen Aufenthalt in Asien ein erstaunliches Duo, das Mundharmonika und Flöte in einen Dialog treten lässt, eine der seltensten Klanglegierungen. Ihr letztes Projekt, Fantaisie improbable pour flûtes et harmonicas (Unwahrscheinliche Fantasie für Flöten und Mundharmonikas), das 2022 veröffentlicht wurde, ist eine Vertiefung ihres Austauschs. Es wurde von der Presse einhellig gelobt. Ihre beiden Stimmen vereinen sich in einem verschmelzenden Dialog, in dem jedes Instrument das andere vollständig unterstützt (solistisch oder rhythmisch), wobei jedes seine Einzigartigkeit bewahrt.

Mise à jour le 2023-01-13 par OT Vallée de la Dordogne