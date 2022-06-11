Sortie Ornithologique Mazet-Saint-Voy Mazet-Saint-Voy Catégories d’évènement: Haute-Loire

Mazet-Saint-Voy Haute-Loire Les oiseaux du jardin botanique, balade matinale pour les découvrir, les écouter, avec Robert Montel (LPO). +33 4 71 59 71 56 http://www.environnementpatrimoinemazet.fr/ Rendez-vous au Jardin botanique Parking Halle Fermière Mazet-Saint-Voy

