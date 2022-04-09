SORTIE ORNITHOLOGIQUE “COTEAU DES VIGNES” Fresnay-sur-Sarthe Fresnay-sur-Sarthe
SORTIE ORNITHOLOGIQUE “COTEAU DES VIGNES” Fresnay-sur-Sarthe, 9 avril 2022, Fresnay-sur-Sarthe.
SORTIE ORNITHOLOGIQUE “COTEAU DES VIGNES” Rue Jane Gaulupeau Gymanse Fresnay-sur-Sarthe
2022-04-09 09:30:00 – 2022-04-09 12:00:00 Rue Jane Gaulupeau Gymanse
Fresnay-sur-Sarthe Sarthe
La LPO Sarthe, en partenariat avec le Département, vous propose une sortie ornithologique à Fresnay-sur-Sarthe pour découvrir l’Espace Naturel Sensible du Coteau des Vignes et identifier les oiseaux qui y vivent.
Départ 9h30 du Parking du Gymnase.
Inscription obligatoire par mail auprès d’Evelyne Maillard : evy.mail@orange.fr.
Sortie gratuite.
Avec la Ligue de Protection des Oiseaux (LPO) de la Sarthe.
evy.mail@orange.fr +33 2 43 85 96 65 https://sarthe.lpo.fr/
La LPO Sarthe, en partenariat avec le Département, vous propose une sortie ornithologique à Fresnay-sur-Sarthe pour découvrir l’Espace Naturel Sensible du Coteau des Vignes et identifier les oiseaux qui y vivent.
Départ 9h30 du Parking du Gymnase.
Inscription obligatoire par mail auprès d’Evelyne Maillard : evy.mail@orange.fr.
Sortie gratuite.
Rue Jane Gaulupeau Gymanse Fresnay-sur-Sarthe
dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-11 par