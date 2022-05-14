SORTIE NATURE LES COTEAUX CALCAIRES Obergailbach Obergailbach
2022-05-14 10:00:00 10:00:00 – 2022-05-14 12:30:00 12:30:00
Obergailbach Moselle Obergailbach
Sortie guidée sur la thématique des coteaux calcaires.
Balade en contexte de site Natura 2000, zone protégée.
Sortie gratuite sur inscription au préalable auprès du CEN de Lorraine.
animation@cen-lorraine.fr +33 3 87 03 00 97
