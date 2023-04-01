SORTIE NATURE ‘INDICES DE LA PRÉSENCE DES CASTORS’, 1 avril 2023, Charmes .

SORTIE NATURE ‘INDICES DE LA PRÉSENCE DES CASTORS’

parking Complexe sportif – Boulevard Clémenceau Charmes Vosges  
2023-04-01 10:00:00 10:00:00 – 2023-04-01 12:00:00 12:00:00

Charmes
Vosges

 

Sortie Nature ‘Indices de la présence des castors’ organisée par le Groupe d’Études des Mammifères de Lorraine (GEML). Chaussures confortables et jumelles conseillées.
(Sortie non accessible aux personnes à mobilité réduite)
(Animaux non accepté)

Charmes
