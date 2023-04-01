SORTIE NATURE ‘INDICES DE LA PRÉSENCE DES CASTORS’ Charmes Catégories d’Évènement: Charmes

Vosges

parking Complexe sportif – Boulevard Clémenceau
Charmes
Vosges

2023-04-01 10:00:00 – 2023-04-01 12:00:00

Vosges Sortie Nature ‘Indices de la présence des castors’ organisée par le Groupe d’Études des Mammifères de Lorraine (GEML). Chaussures confortables et jumelles conseillées.

(Sortie non accessible aux personnes à mobilité réduite)

(Animaux non accepté) OT

Charmes

