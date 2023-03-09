Sortie club vosgien : Circuit St-Morand Altkirch
10 rue de l’Ill Altkirch Haut-Rhin
2023-03-09 13:30:00 – 2023-03-09
Altkirch
Haut-Rhin
Le Club Vosgien d’Altkirch vous propose une randonnée d’1/2 journée, niveau 1 : familiale, très facile, distance : 5,5 km, dénivelé cumulé : +/- 121 m, anneau rouge
