Sortie club vosgien : Circuit St-Morand, 9 mars 2023, Altkirch .

10 rue de l’Ill Altkirch Haut-Rhin  
2023-03-09 13:30:00 – 2023-03-09

Haut-Rhin

EUR   Le Club Vosgien d’Altkirch vous propose une sortie randonnée, sous l’entière responsabilité des participants, sur leur aptitude à y participer, et à jour de cotisation

Inscription avant 18h la veille pour gestion météo

Le Club Vosgien d’Altkirch vous propose une randonnée d’1/2 journée, niveau 1 : familiale, très facile, distance : 5,5 km, dénivelé cumulé : +/- 121 m, anneau rouge

