L’homme à la tête de lion (BD concert) Abbaye de Sorde Sorde-l'Abbaye
L’homme à la tête de lion (BD concert) Abbaye de Sorde, 30 août 2023, Sorde-l'Abbaye.
L’homme à la tête de lion
Splendor in the Grass / BD concert post rock
D’après le roman graphique du scénariste et dessinateur Xavier Coste. On dit que le bonheur est une vocation..
2023-08-30 à ; fin : 2023-08-30 23:00:00. EUR.
Abbaye de Sorde
Sorde-l’Abbaye 40300 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine
The man with the lion head
Splendor in the Grass / Post rock concert comic
Based on the graphic novel by scriptwriter and cartoonist Xavier Coste. They say that happiness is a vocation.
El hombre con cabeza de león
Esplendor en la hierba / Cómic de conciertos post rock
Basado en la novela gráfica del guionista y dibujante Xavier Coste. Dicen que la felicidad es una vocación.
Der Mann mit dem Löwenkopf
Splendor in the Grass / Comic Konzert Post Rock
Nach der Graphic Novel des Drehbuchautors und Zeichners Xavier Coste. Man sagt, dass Glück eine Berufung ist.
