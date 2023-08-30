L’homme à la tête de lion (BD concert) Abbaye de Sorde, 30 août 2023, Sorde-l'Abbaye.

L’homme à la tête de lion

Splendor in the Grass / BD concert post rock

D’après le roman graphique du scénariste et dessinateur Xavier Coste. On dit que le bonheur est une vocation..

2023-08-30 à ; fin : 2023-08-30 23:00:00. EUR.

Abbaye de Sorde

Sorde-l’Abbaye 40300 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The man with the lion head

Splendor in the Grass / Post rock concert comic

Based on the graphic novel by scriptwriter and cartoonist Xavier Coste. They say that happiness is a vocation.

El hombre con cabeza de león

Esplendor en la hierba / Cómic de conciertos post rock

Basado en la novela gráfica del guionista y dibujante Xavier Coste. Dicen que la felicidad es una vocación.

Der Mann mit dem Löwenkopf

Splendor in the Grass / Comic Konzert Post Rock

Nach der Graphic Novel des Drehbuchautors und Zeichners Xavier Coste. Man sagt, dass Glück eine Berufung ist.

