LES PLANTES EN TOUT SENS Sorbs, 29 juillet 2023, Sorbs.

Sorbs,Hérault

Paysanne-herboriste, Agnès cueille, cultive et transforme des plantes alimentaires, aromatiques et médicinales dans une petite ferme au cœur du Larzac méridional. Pendant la visite, elle vous guidera dans son jardin où vous pourrez goûter, toucher, sentir les plantes sauvages et cultivées qui le compose, et ainsi apprendre à les connaître..

2023-07-29 à 09:30:00 ; fin : 2023-07-29 12:00:00. .

Sorbs 34520 Hérault Occitanie



Agnès is a farmer-herbalist who gathers, cultivates and transforms food, aromatic and medicinal plants on a small farm in the heart of southern Larzac. During the tour, she’ll guide you through her garden, where you can taste, touch and smell the wild and cultivated plants that make it up, and learn all about them.

Agnès es una agricultora-herborista que recolecta, cultiva y procesa plantas alimenticias, aromáticas y medicinales en una pequeña granja en el corazón del sur de Larzac. Durante la visita, te guiará por su huerto, donde podrás probar, tocar y oler las plantas silvestres y cultivadas que lo componen, y aprender todo sobre ellas en el proceso.

Die Kräuterbäuerin Agnès sammelt, kultiviert und verarbeitet auf einem kleinen Bauernhof im Herzen des südfranzösischen Larzac Nahrungs-, Aroma- und Heilpflanzen. Während des Besuchs führt sie Sie durch ihren Garten, wo Sie die wilden und kultivierten Pflanzen, aus denen er besteht, probieren, berühren und riechen können und so lernen, sie kennenzulernen.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-27 par OT LODEVOIS ET LARZAC