Archery Tag Sondernach, 2 juillet 2023, Sondernach.

Sondernach,Haut-Rhin

Une activité ludique et originale qui vous fera découvrir d’une autre manière le tir à l’arc..

2023-07-02 à ; fin : 2023-07-02 11:30:00. EUR.

Sondernach 68380 Haut-Rhin Grand Est



A fun and original activity that will introduce you to archery in a different way.

Una actividad divertida y original que te introducirá en el tiro con arco de una forma totalmente nueva.

Eine spielerische und originelle Aktivität, bei der Sie das Bogenschießen auf eine andere Art und Weise kennenlernen werden.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-02 par Office de tourisme de la vallée de Munster