Portes ouvertes au Schnepfenried, 10 juin 2023, Sondernach.

De nombreuses activités et animations vous attendent pour toute la famille, à l’occasion de la journée portes-ouvertes au Schnepfenried ! Parc Accrobranche, parcours orienté, visite gratuite et commentée de l’usine à neige, initiation VTT, maquillage pour enfants et bien plus encore…

Restauration sur place : happy hours tartes flambées..

2023-06-10 à ; fin : 2023-06-11 . EUR.

Sondernach 68380 Haut-Rhin Grand Est



Numerous activities and entertainment await you for the whole family on the occasion of the Schnepfenried open day! Accrobranche park, orienteering course, free guided tour of the snow factory, mountain bike initiation, face painting for children and much more…

Catering on site: happy hours flambé tarts.

Con motivo de la jornada de puertas abiertas de Schnepfenried, le esperan numerosas actividades y eventos para toda la familia Parque de accrobranche, recorrido de orientación, visita guiada gratuita a la fábrica de nieve, iniciación a la bicicleta de montaña, pintacaras para niños y mucho más…

Catering in situ: happy hours de tartas flambeadas.

Am Tag der offenen Tür im Schnepfenried erwarten Sie zahlreiche Aktivitäten und Animationen für die ganze Familie! Hochseilgarten, orientierter Parcours, kostenlose und kommentierte Besichtigung der Schneefabrik, Einführung in das Mountainbiken, Kinderschminken und vieles mehr…

Verpflegung vor Ort: Happy Hours Flammkuchen.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-11 par Office de tourisme de la vallée de Munster