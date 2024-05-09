Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

SOIRÉES PAILLOTTE LE JAM Montpellier

SOIRÉES PAILLOTTE LE JAM Montpellier, jeudi 23 mai 2024.

SOIRÉES PAILLOTTE LE JAM  Montpellier Hérault

Ne manquez pas les soirées paillotte au JAM !
Au programme:

3 concerts
Expositions
Petite restauration sur place
Bar extérieur

Ouverture à 19h30
Début des concerts à 20h00

Programmation:
jeudi 9 mai La Grillon + Scat’n’scratch + Balaphonik Sound
Chansons réalistes et fleuries / Groove Vocal A Cappella / One Man Band / World Fusio

vendredi 10 mai Joz + Ajamo + Super Panela
Pop Française / Afrobeat / Afro Colombian & Tropical Vibes

jeudi 16 mai Jules& Charlotte + The Ioma’s + Marthe x Pilani Bubu
Folk / Jazz / Jazz Funk World / Afro-Oriental Jazz

vendredi 17 mai Vinscat + Wendy Pot + Rose Betty Klub
Indie Pop / Jazz Soul

jeudi 23 mai Gwen + Funky Kill’z + Old School Funky Family
Pop / Soul / Funk

vendredi 24 mai Brunelle + Room Trois + Bülbül
Chanson Française / Hip-Hop / Anatolian Sound System

jeudi 30 mai Zitoune + Ladies Jam + Leila Négrau
Western Badass / Jazz / Soul / Funk / Maloya / Séga

vendredi 31 mai Seb Cortel + Tremplin Jam + A Cappella
Chanson Française / Groupe Vocal A Cappella   .

Début : 2024-05-23 20:00:00
fin : 2024-05-23 23:00:00

100 Rue Ferdinand de Lesseps
Montpellier 34070 Hérault Occitanie

L’événement SOIRÉES PAILLOTTE LE JAM Montpellier a été mis à jour le 2024-04-08 par OT MONTPELLIER

