SOIRÉES PAILLOTTE LE JAM Montpellier

Ne manquez pas les soirées paillotte au JAM !
Au programme:
3 concerts
Expositions
Petite restauration sur place
Bar extérieur
Ouverture à 19h30
Début des concerts à 20h00
Programmation:
jeudi 9 mai La Grillon + Scat’n’scratch + Balaphonik Sound
Chansons réalistes et fleuries / Groove Vocal A Cappella / One Man Band / World Fusio
vendredi 10 mai Joz + Ajamo + Super Panela
Pop Française / Afrobeat / Afro Colombian & Tropical Vibes
jeudi 16 mai Jules& Charlotte + The Ioma’s + Marthe x Pilani Bubu
Folk / Jazz / Jazz Funk World / Afro-Oriental Jazz
vendredi 17 mai Vinscat + Wendy Pot + Rose Betty Klub
Indie Pop / Jazz Soul
jeudi 23 mai Gwen + Funky Kill’z + Old School Funky Family
Pop / Soul / Funk
vendredi 24 mai Brunelle + Room Trois + Bülbül
Chanson Française / Hip-Hop / Anatolian Sound System
jeudi 30 mai Zitoune + Ladies Jam + Leila Négrau
Western Badass / Jazz / Soul / Funk / Maloya / Séga
vendredi 31 mai Seb Cortel + Tremplin Jam + A Cappella
Chanson Française / Groupe Vocal A Cappella .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-05-23 20:00:00
fin : 2024-05-23 23:00:00
100 Rue Ferdinand de Lesseps
Montpellier 34070 Hérault Occitanie
