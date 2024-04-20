Soirée théatre Qui a tué tante Amélia Espace Louis Bolloré Pont-Croix
Catégories d’Évènement:
Soirée théatre Qui a tué tante Amélia Espace Louis Bolloré Pont-Croix, samedi 20 avril 2024.
Soirée théatre Qui a tué tante Amélia Espace Louis Bolloré Pont-Croix Finistère
La troupe « Café-Pain-Beurre » présente leur spectacle Qui a tué tante Amélia ,
une comédie douarneniste de Monique Chapalain.
A la chapelle Saint Vincent par l’espace culturel Bolloré. .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-04-20 20:30:00
fin : 2024-04-20
Espace Louis Bolloré Chapelle Saint Vincent
Pont-Croix 29790 Finistère Bretagne chamballu.sylvianne@orange.fr
L’événement Soirée théatre Qui a tué tante Amélia Pont-Croix a été mis à jour le 2024-02-14 par Office de tourisme Cap-Sizun Pointe du Raz