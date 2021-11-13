Villetoureix Villetoureix Dordogne, Villetoureix Soirée Théâtre “La poule aux oeufs d’or” Villetoureix Villetoureix Catégories d’évènement: Dordogne

Villetoureix

Soirée Théâtre “La poule aux oeufs d’or” Villetoureix, 13 novembre 2021, Villetoureix. Soirée Théâtre “La poule aux oeufs d’or” Villetoureix

2021-11-13 – 2021-11-13

Villetoureix Dordogne Villetoureix Théâtre “La poule aux œufs d’or” comédie de Jean GALABRU Théâtre “La poule aux oeufs d’or” comédie de Jean GALABRU +33 6 60 03 06 01 Théâtre “La poule aux œufs d’or” comédie de Jean GALABRU © Pixabay

Villetoureix

dernière mise à jour : 2021-11-04 par Val de Dronne

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Dordogne, Villetoureix Autres Lieu Villetoureix Adresse Ville Villetoureix lieuville Villetoureix