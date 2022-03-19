Soirée théâtre au profit des Restos Bébés de Carmaux Carmaux Carmaux Catégories d’évènement: Carmaux

Tarn

Soirée théâtre au profit des Restos Bébés de Carmaux Carmaux, 19 mars 2022, Carmaux. Soirée théâtre au profit des Restos Bébés de Carmaux Salle Pierre Bérégovoy Avenue Albert Thomas Carmaux

2022-03-19 21:00:00 21:00:00 – 2022-03-19 23:30:00 23:30:00 Salle Pierre Bérégovoy Avenue Albert Thomas

Carmaux Tarn Soirée théâtrale organisée par le Rotary club de Carmaux au profit des Restos Bébés du cœur de Carmaux +33 6 10 61 84 93 Salle Pierre Bérégovoy Avenue Albert Thomas Carmaux

