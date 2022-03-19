Soirée théâtre au profit des Restos Bébés de Carmaux Carmaux Carmaux
2022-03-19 21:00:00 21:00:00 – 2022-03-19 23:30:00 23:30:00 Salle Pierre Bérégovoy Avenue Albert Thomas
Carmaux Tarn
Soirée théâtrale organisée par le Rotary club de Carmaux au profit des Restos Bébés du cœur de Carmaux
+33 6 10 61 84 93
