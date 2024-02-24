Soirée Teranga concert +TANEBER Foyer municipal Léognan, samedi 24 février 2024.

Soirée Teranga concert +TANEBER Foyer municipal Léognan
Soirée Teranga concert +TANEBER Foyer municipal Léognan Gironde
Rendez-vous le 24 février au foyer municipal de Léognan pour une soirée concert solidaire.
Première partie concert duo guitare et percussions.
Deuxième partie soirée traditionnelle Sénégalaise (Taneber) .
Début : 2024-02-24 18:30:00
fin : 2024-02-24
Foyer municipal 2 Rue Louise Michel
Léognan 33850 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine sabarsunuthiossane@gmail.com
