Le lundi 25 avril 2022

de 19h00 à 23h00

. gratuit

Le 25 avril, trois groupes de rock alternatifs Shht • Per Idioten • Teledram s’invitent au Supersonic (12e).

SHHT

(Space noise Rock – Ghent, BEL)

Shht returns with a fresh and more straight forward sound, still sounding remarkably distinct to anything else. You could say the intergalactic sound of previous Shht encounters has landed on planet Earth. The new rawness is still countered by a playful and joyous synth universe along with a more simplistic approach on groove, saving outbursts for a few dynamic key points.

Shht is notoriously known for their energetic, participative live shows and with this new era that remains unchanged. As per usual their sound still crosses all boundaries of genres. From noise to kraut rock to David Byrnian pop and even some Wagnerian classhhticism, all the while pertaining a consistent sound unique to Shht.

Ecouter ici.

PER IDIOTEN

(Experimental Rock – Paris, FR)

Ecouter ici.

TELEDRAM

(Post-punk – OGOPROD – Paris, FR)

“Teledram est un groupe de Français basé au nord de Paris. Chaque musicien du quatuor a une solide expérience dans de nombreux précédents projets. Leur nouveau line up est un projet où l’amitié, la recherche de nouveaux sons et le mélange d’influences sont les principaux objectifs. Avec leur premier EP, « Loureda », ils écrivent un premier essai convaincant qui dessine la direction du groupe. Quelque part entre le post punk et la dream pop, partout ailleurs si vos oreilles le décident… « Loureda », une petite vallée abandonnée au cœur de la Galice, illustration parfaite de leur musique, un lieu où la nostalgie a un vrai sens, un lieu où il n’y a rien d’autre que le temps qui s’estompe. Loureda a été enregistré par Fred Lefranc aux studios Bruits D’Avril. Vous pouvez l’écouter sur toutes les plateformes habituelles.”

Ecouter ici.

———————————

Lundi 25 Avril 2022

Entrée gratuite

• Ouverture des portes à 19h00

• Happy Hour de 19h à 20h

———————————

SUPERSONIC

9 rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris

Métro Bastille (sortie rue de lyon)

http://supersonic-club.fr/

