SOIRÉE SO CAF’ LA CAFETIERE Aurignac, vendredi 5 avril 2024.

Rendez-vous à la cafetière pour passer une bonne soirée ensemble ! Au pro

Un moment musical parfois et gourmand très souvent, voici donc … Les soirées SO CAF ‘ !

Rib’s Party et Groove au programme avec « Bonzy » en concert

Réservations fortement conseillées ! 1212 12 EUR.

Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :

Début : 2024-04-05 19:00:00

fin : 2024-04-05

LA CAFETIERE 26 rue Saint-Michel

Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie lacafetiere.aurignac@gmail.com

