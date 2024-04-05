SOIRÉE SO CAF’ LA CAFETIERE Aurignac
SOIRÉE SO CAF’ LA CAFETIERE Aurignac, vendredi 5 avril 2024.
SOIRÉE SO CAF’ LA CAFETIERE Aurignac Haute-Garonne
Rendez-vous à la cafetière pour passer une bonne soirée ensemble ! Au pro
Un moment musical parfois et gourmand très souvent, voici donc … Les soirées SO CAF ‘ !
Rib’s Party et Groove au programme avec « Bonzy » en concert
Réservations fortement conseillées ! 1212 12 EUR.
Début : 2024-04-05 19:00:00
fin : 2024-04-05
LA CAFETIERE 26 rue Saint-Michel
Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie lacafetiere.aurignac@gmail.com
L’événement SOIRÉE SO CAF’ Aurignac a été mis à jour le 2024-04-02 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE