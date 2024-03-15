Soirée Saint Patrick V and B Romans-sur-Isère, vendredi 15 mars 2024.

Soirée Saint Patrick V and B Romans-sur-Isère Drôme

La célèbre Saint Patrick arrive dans ton V and B Romans

Guinness et Kilkenny à la pression

Cocktail et Shooter de la St Patrick

Décoration et ambiance St Patoche

Déguisements et kilts conseillés

Restauration sur place

Fermeture tardive

.

Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :

Début : 2024-03-15 19:00:00

fin : 2024-03-15

V and B 3 Avenue des Allobroges

Romans-sur-Isère 26100 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes romanssurisere@vandb.fr

L’événement Soirée Saint Patrick Romans-sur-Isère a été mis à jour le 2024-02-14 par Valence Romans Tourisme