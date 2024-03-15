Soirée Saint Patrick V and B Romans-sur-Isère
Catégories d’Évènement:
Soirée Saint Patrick V and B Romans-sur-Isère, vendredi 15 mars 2024.
Soirée Saint Patrick V and B Romans-sur-Isère Drôme
La célèbre Saint Patrick arrive dans ton V and B Romans
Guinness et Kilkenny à la pression
Cocktail et Shooter de la St Patrick
Décoration et ambiance St Patoche
Déguisements et kilts conseillés
Restauration sur place
Fermeture tardive
.
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-03-15 19:00:00
fin : 2024-03-15
V and B 3 Avenue des Allobroges
Romans-sur-Isère 26100 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes romanssurisere@vandb.fr
L’événement Soirée Saint Patrick Romans-sur-Isère a été mis à jour le 2024-02-14 par Valence Romans Tourisme