Soirée Roller Disco au profit du Téléthon Clohars-Carnoët Clohars-Carnoët
Clohars-Carnoët Finistère
Le club de roller de Clohars-Carnoët organise une soirée Roller Disco au profit du Téléthon, samedi 18 décembre 2021 à 18h au complexe sportif de Clohars-Carnoët.
Entrée : 2€
Animations et restauration sur place
Pass sanitaire & masque obligatoires
sports@clohars-carnoet.bzh
