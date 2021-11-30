Clohars-Carnoët Clohars-Carnoët Clohars-Carnoët, Finistère Soirée Roller Disco au profit du Téléthon Clohars-Carnoët Clohars-Carnoët Catégories d’évènement: Clohars-Carnoët

Clohars-Carnoët Finistère Le club de roller de Clohars-Carnoët organise une soirée Roller Disco au profit du Téléthon, samedi 18 décembre 2021 à 18h au complexe sportif de Clohars-Carnoët.

Entrée : 2€

Animations et restauration sur place

