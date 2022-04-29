SOIRÉE QUIZ Fercé-sur-Sarthe Fercé-sur-Sarthe
SOIRÉE QUIZ Fercé-sur-Sarthe, 29 avril 2022, Fercé-sur-Sarthe.
SOIRÉE QUIZ rue de la mairie O’bout du pont Fercé-sur-Sarthe
2022-04-29 – 2022-04-29 rue de la mairie O’bout du pont
Fercé-sur-Sarthe Sarthe
Rendez-vous O’Bout du Pont pour une soirée jeux en famille ou entre amis ! On s’occupe de tout, venez juste avec votre bonne humeur !
calfercesursarthe@gmail.com +33 6 28 20 12 63 http://www.calfercesursarthe.fr/
rue de la mairie O’bout du pont Fercé-sur-Sarthe
dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-03 par