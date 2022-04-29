SOIRÉE QUIZ Fercé-sur-Sarthe Fercé-sur-Sarthe Catégories d’évènement: Fercé-sur-Sarthe

Sarthe

SOIRÉE QUIZ Fercé-sur-Sarthe, 29 avril 2022, Fercé-sur-Sarthe. SOIRÉE QUIZ rue de la mairie O’bout du pont Fercé-sur-Sarthe

2022-04-29 – 2022-04-29 rue de la mairie O’bout du pont

Fercé-sur-Sarthe Sarthe Rendez-vous O’Bout du Pont pour une soirée jeux en famille ou entre amis ! On s’occupe de tout, venez juste avec votre bonne humeur ! calfercesursarthe@gmail.com +33 6 28 20 12 63 http://www.calfercesursarthe.fr/ rue de la mairie O’bout du pont Fercé-sur-Sarthe

dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-03 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Fercé-sur-Sarthe, Sarthe Autres Lieu Fercé-sur-Sarthe Adresse rue de la mairie O'bout du pont Ville Fercé-sur-Sarthe lieuville rue de la mairie O'bout du pont Fercé-sur-Sarthe Departement Sarthe

Fercé-sur-Sarthe Fercé-sur-Sarthe Sarthe https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/ferce-sur-sarthe/

SOIRÉE QUIZ Fercé-sur-Sarthe 2022-04-29 was last modified: by SOIRÉE QUIZ Fercé-sur-Sarthe Fercé-sur-Sarthe 29 avril 2022 Fercé-sur-Sarthe sarthe

Fercé-sur-Sarthe Sarthe