Soirée projection en plein air : Story Telling for Earthly Survival, 28 mai 2022, . Soirée projection en plein air : Story Telling for Earthly Survival

2022-05-28 21:30:00 21:30:00 – 2022-05-28 23:30:00 23:30:00 Rdv à 21h30, au Centre d’art. Gratuit. Rens : 05 55 69 27 27 Projection à la nuit tombante, en extérieur sur le bâtiment du Centre d’art, du film Story Telling for Earthly Survival de Fabrizio Terranova . En lien avec l’exposition Concrete Bodies are Finite (Les corps concrets sont finis) de l’artiste Isa Melsheimer. Rdv à 21h30, au Centre d’art. Gratuit. Rens : 05 55 69 27 27 dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-06 par

