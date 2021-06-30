Soirée partagée one wo·man show chorégraphique Théâtre Berthelot jean Guerrin Valence
Soirée partagée one wo·man show chorégraphique Théâtre Berthelot jean Guerrin, 30 juin 2021-30 juin 2021, Valence.
Soirée partagée one wo·man show chorégraphique
Théâtre Berthelot jean Guerrin, le mercredi 30 juin à 19:30
Plus d’informations : [https://www.dansedense.com/lefestival](https://www.dansedense.com/lefestival)
Réservation en ligne // code promo « AMIS » valable sur le tarif plein //
La méthode COA suivi de Mieux vaut partir d’un cliché
Théâtre Berthelot jean Guerrin 6 rue Marcellin Berthelot 93100 Montreuil Valence 93100 Montreuil
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2021-06-30T19:30:00 2021-06-30T21:30:00
En raison des conditions sanitaires, un événement est susceptible d'être annulé ou de voir ses modalités de déroulement modifiées. Renseignez-vous auprès des organisateurs.