SOIRÉE MUSICALE La Chapelle-du-Bois La Chapelle-du-Bois Catégories d’évènement: La Chapelle-du-Bois

Sarthe

SOIRÉE MUSICALE La Chapelle-du-Bois, 6 août 2022, La Chapelle-du-Bois. SOIRÉE MUSICALE

Jardin de Jane La Chapelle-du-Bois Sarthe

2022-08-06 – 2022-08-06 La Chapelle-du-Bois

Sarthe La Chapelle-du-Bois ou 27 août selon météo – LES VOIX LACTEES Sylvie (chanteuse, Harpiste,flutiste) Thierry (compositeur, guitariste, chanteur) – Thierry propose après le concert à découvrir les étoiles. +33 6 36 83 45 78 ou 27 août selon météo – LES VOIX LACTEES Sylvie (chanteuse, Harpiste,flutiste) Thierry (compositeur, guitariste, chanteur) – Thierry propose après le concert à découvrir les étoiles. La Chapelle-du-Bois

dernière mise à jour : 2022-07-06 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: La Chapelle-du-Bois, Sarthe Autres Lieu La Chapelle-du-Bois Adresse Jardin de Jane La Chapelle-du-Bois Sarthe Ville La Chapelle-du-Bois lieuville La Chapelle-du-Bois Departement Sarthe

La Chapelle-du-Bois La Chapelle-du-Bois Sarthe https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/la-chapelle-du-bois/

SOIRÉE MUSICALE La Chapelle-du-Bois 2022-08-06 was last modified: by SOIRÉE MUSICALE La Chapelle-du-Bois La Chapelle-du-Bois 6 août 2022 Jardin de Jane La Chapelle-du-Bois Sarthe

La Chapelle-du-Bois Sarthe