SOIRÉE MUSICALE La Chapelle-du-Bois, 6 août 2022, La Chapelle-du-Bois.

SOIRÉE MUSICALE
Jardin de Jane La Chapelle-du-Bois Sarthe  
  ou 27 août selon météo – LES VOIX LACTEES Sylvie (chanteuse, Harpiste,flutiste) Thierry (compositeur, guitariste, chanteur) – Thierry propose après le concert à découvrir les étoiles.

+33 6 36 83 45 78

