SOIRÉE MUSICALE La Chapelle-du-Bois La Chapelle-du-Bois
SOIRÉE MUSICALE La Chapelle-du-Bois, 6 août 2022, La Chapelle-du-Bois.
SOIRÉE MUSICALE
Jardin de Jane La Chapelle-du-Bois Sarthe
2022-08-06 – 2022-08-06
La Chapelle-du-Bois
Sarthe
La Chapelle-du-Bois
ou 27 août selon météo – LES VOIX LACTEES Sylvie (chanteuse, Harpiste,flutiste) Thierry (compositeur, guitariste, chanteur) – Thierry propose après le concert à découvrir les étoiles.
+33 6 36 83 45 78
ou 27 août selon météo – LES VOIX LACTEES Sylvie (chanteuse, Harpiste,flutiste) Thierry (compositeur, guitariste, chanteur) – Thierry propose après le concert à découvrir les étoiles.
La Chapelle-du-Bois
dernière mise à jour : 2022-07-06 par