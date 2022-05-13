Soirée musicale avec Trio Vendredi 13 Charroux Charroux Catégories d’évènement: Allier

Charroux

Soirée musicale avec Trio Vendredi 13 Le Barapotin 4 Rue Mornat Charroux

2022-05-13 19:00:00

2022-05-13 19:00:00 19:00:00 – 2022-05-13 Le Barapotin 4 Rue Mornat

Charroux Allier Charroux Swing, manouche, valse.

Concert en intérieur, nombre de places limités.

Possibilité repas sur place sur réservation. lebarapotin@orange.fr +33 4 70 41 23 71 http://www.barapotin.com/ Le Barapotin 4 Rue Mornat Charroux

