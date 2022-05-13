Soirée musicale avec Trio Vendredi 13 Charroux Charroux
Charroux
Swing, manouche, valse.
Concert en intérieur, nombre de places limités.
Possibilité repas sur place sur réservation.
lebarapotin@orange.fr +33 4 70 41 23 71 http://www.barapotin.com/
