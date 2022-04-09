Soirée latino chic Dax, 9 avril 2022, Dax.

Soirée latino chic Dax
2022-04-09 – 2022-04-09
Dax Landes Dax

15 15 EUR   Stages de danse de 10h30 à 18h30 : salsa portoricaine, shine, bachata fusion.
20h : Apéro Diner musical
22 h : Grande soirée.

+33 5 58 58 62 52

Dax
