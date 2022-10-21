SOIRÉE JEUX Le Boupère Le Boupère
2022-10-21 – 2022-10-21
De nombreux jeux vous attendent à la ludothèque pour y jouer sur place en famille ou entre amis.
La Ludothèque A Toi De Jouer organise une soirée jeux
ludotheque.atoidejouer@orange.fr
