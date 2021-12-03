SOIRÉE JEUX DE SOCIÉTÉ À LA LUDOTHÈQUE La Suze-sur-Sarthe La Suze-sur-Sarthe
2021-12-03 19:00:00 – 2021-12-03 22:00:00 Rue Maurice Loutreuil Ludothèque
Participation au chapeau. Limité à 25 personnes.
Soirée jeux de société à la Ludothèque au profit du Téléthon.
ludotheque-recreajeux@orange.fr +33 2 43 88 71 93
Rue Maurice Loutreuil Ludothèque La Suze-sur-Sarthe
