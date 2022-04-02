Soirée hommage Johnny Hallyday Passy Passy
Soirée hommage Johnny Hallyday Passy, 2 avril 2022, Passy.
Soirée hommage Johnny Hallyday Restaurant La Codalie 5 Grande Rue Passy
2022-04-02 – 2022-04-02 Restaurant La Codalie 5 Grande Rue
Passy Yonne Passy
EUR 0 0 Le restaurant La Codalie vous propose un repas concert en hommage à Johnny Hallyday.
Sur réservation.
+33 3 86 83 81 82 https://www.la-codalie.fr/
Le restaurant La Codalie vous propose un repas concert en hommage à Johnny Hallyday.
Sur réservation.
Restaurant La Codalie 5 Grande Rue Passy
dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-26 par